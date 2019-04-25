Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today: Price, specifications, features, and more News oi-Vivek With Rs 14,990 price tag, the Galaxy M30 has the best-looking display under Rs 15,000 price mark.

Are you looking for a smartphone with the best display, especially, under Rs 15,000? Then the Samsung Galaxy M30 is the right smartphone, as it comes equipped with an FHD+ Super AMOLED display with narrow bezel design.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is an Amazon Exclusive smartphone, which goes on sale today (25th of April) at noon for Rs 14,990, and Rs 17,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM model, respectively.

Additional offers on the Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a JioGalaxy Club offer, which offers savings of worth Rs 3110 and one can also purchase the Total Damage Protection insurance policy from Amazon for Rs 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30 major highlight

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely one of the best features of the device, in addition to that, the smartphone also has a triple camera setup with a 13 MP RGB sensor, a 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device also has a 16 MP high-resolution selfie camera on the front, with support for 1080p video recording and Face Unlock.

The Exynos 7904 SoC powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion, up to 512 GB. Galaxy M30 does feature dual nano-SIM card slots with support for active 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Unlike most of the budget mid-tier smartphones, the M30 comes with Widevine L1 support right out of the box, which is necessary to stream HD content on premium video streaming services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix. A 5000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the Galaxy M30 with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.