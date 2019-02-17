Samsung Galaxy M30 India launch date confirmed: Likely to cost Rs 14,990

Samsung is all set to launch the first triple camera smartphone under the Galaxy M series of smartphones. The company has officially confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch on the 27th of February, a day before the launch of the Redmi Note 7.

It looks like Samsung is planning to steal the thunder from Xiaomi India by launching the most expected Galaxy M smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M30. According to the report, the base variant of the Galaxy M30 is expected to retail in India for Rs 14,990, making it one of the most affordable smartphones with FHD+ AMOLED display with an Infinity V display.

Time to get powered like never before!

Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD

Unveiling on 27th Feb.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Ff2nsgJ8rV — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 16, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Exynos 7904 Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will have a triple camera setup on the back with 13 MP RGB sensor, 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 16 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.

Coming to the design and build quality, the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a plastic unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Just like the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 will have a USB type C port with support for 15W fast charging with a mammoth 5000 mAh Li-ion battery. Just like most of the Samsung smartphones, the M30 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Looking at the software aspect of the Galaxy M30, the device is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom Samsung Experience UI skin on top. The smartphone will receive Android 9 Pie update in the near future.