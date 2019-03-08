Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale starts on March 12: Price, specifications and competition News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale on March 12. All new you need to know about the upcoming flash sale.

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy M30 smartphone recently and the phone went on its first sale on March 7, 2019. If you were unable to grab the smartphone yesterday then you have another chance on March 12. The smartphone is going on its second sale in India. The Galaxy M30 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,990 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In the first sale, the company hasn't disclosed the number of units available for sale and this is going to be the same with the next sale. Samsung has also not revealed the numbers of units which are sold in the first sale. The next flash sale is slated on March 12 at 12 pm. You can grab the smartphone from Samsung e-store or Amazon.in.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a starting price of Rs 14,990 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage for Rs 17,990. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy M30 in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

Just to recall, the Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display also carries a waterdrop notch along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy M30 offers triple camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor + 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, also comes with fast charging supports. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX 9.5 on top.