    Samsung Galaxy M30 Price Slashed On Amazon: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy M30 joined the 'Galaxy M' series back in March this year. Initially, the device was launched with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM configuration. Later in September, the company introduced the 3GB RAM+ 32GB model in September in India. This model is now selling at a discounted price on Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 Price Slashed On Amazon: Price And Specifications

     

    Samsung Galaxy M30 Sale On Amazon

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched at Rs. 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale festival in September. Now, it can be purchased for Rs. 9,499 from the e-commerce platform. You can avail no-cost EMI offers on the purchase.

    As for the pricing of the other variants, the Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling at Rs. 11,999 on Amazon. While the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 15,999.

    All the variants are available in four different color options including blue, Gradation Blue, Gradation Black, and Stainless Black.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 Software And Hardware Features

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The handset makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor with 1.8GHz clock speed.

    The chipset is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. For photography, the Galaxy M30 features three cameras at the rear packed with a 13MP primary sensor.

    The other two cameras are a 5MP wide-angle sensor and another 5MP sensor for depth mapping. To capture selfies and for video calls, a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture is tucked inside the waterdrop notch upfront.

    There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphones, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
