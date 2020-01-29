ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Is Available Starting From Rs. 12,999

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones are priced reasonably and are quite successful with their competent specifications and features. The company launched two generations of select smartphones and is speculated to bring more devices in the coming months.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s
     

    The second wave of Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones comprise the Galaxy M30s. It was launched in India for Rs. 13,999 onwards in September last year. Four months after its launch, the Samsung device has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 making it more affordable.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Discount

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Discount

    The Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. It comes in three color options - Pearl White, Opal Black, and Sapphire Blue.

    After the price cut, the base variant of the Samsung smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 12,999 via Amazon. As of now, Flipkart is selling the device for Rs. 14,380 and we can expect it to get the price cut reflected soon. On the other hand, the high-end model with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 14,999 after the discount.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications
     

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy M30s arrives with a plastic body with dual-tone finish. It flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone runs an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC.

    Running Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI 1.5, the Galaxy M30s comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots. It bestows triple rear cameras with a 48MP Samsung GW2 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a third 8MP sensor with 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

    The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The USP of the Galaxy M30s is its massive 6000mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging touted to deliver 29 hours of video playback.

    Should You Buy Galaxy M30s?

    Should You Buy Galaxy M30s?

    Given that you will get a capacious 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, a capable hardware and a tall display for as much as Rs. 12,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy M30s could be a great buy if you want an affordable smartphone without compromising on features and specs.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X