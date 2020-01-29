Samsung Galaxy M30s Is Available Starting From Rs. 12,999

The second wave of Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones comprise the Galaxy M30s. It was launched in India for Rs. 13,999 onwards in September last year. Four months after its launch, the Samsung device has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 making it more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Discount

The Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. It comes in three color options - Pearl White, Opal Black, and Sapphire Blue.

After the price cut, the base variant of the Samsung smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 12,999 via Amazon. As of now, Flipkart is selling the device for Rs. 14,380 and we can expect it to get the price cut reflected soon. On the other hand, the high-end model with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 14,999 after the discount.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30s arrives with a plastic body with dual-tone finish. It flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone runs an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI 1.5, the Galaxy M30s comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots. It bestows triple rear cameras with a 48MP Samsung GW2 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a third 8MP sensor with 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The USP of the Galaxy M30s is its massive 6000mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging touted to deliver 29 hours of video playback.

Should You Buy Galaxy M30s?

Given that you will get a capacious 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, a capable hardware and a tall display for as much as Rs. 12,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy M30s could be a great buy if you want an affordable smartphone without compromising on features and specs.