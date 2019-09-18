Samsung Galaxy M30s Launched In India With Gigantic 6000mAh Battery News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised, the Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in India along with the Galaxy M10s and a new variant of the Galaxy M30. These smartphones will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starting from September 29. The Galaxy M30s comes with triple camera sensors at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in three color options - Sapphire Blue, Opal Black, and Pearl White. It has been launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Besides this, the Galaxy M30 has been launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a plastic body with dual-tone finish. It is fitted with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI 1.5, the Galaxy M30s comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots. The smartphone features triple rear cameras with a 48MP Samsung GW2 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a third 8MP sensor with 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The USP of the Galaxy M30s is its massive 6000mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging touted to deliver 29 hours of video playback.

What We Think

It is quite interesting to see an affordable smartphone from Samsung coming with a whopping 6000mAh battery. We are sure that the Galaxy M30s will lure buyers looking for superior battery back. However, we need to have our hands on the smartphone to get to know its performance in real-time.

Best Mobiles in India