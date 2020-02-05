Samsung Galaxy M31 Confirmed To Offer 64MP Camera News oi-Vivek

Samsung stirred the budget smartphone market in 2018 by launching the Galaxy M series of smartphones. Under the new series, the company offered phones with the latest hardware and software at an attractive price tag. Now, the company is all set to launch Galaxy M31, the successor of the Galaxy M30s with a massive 64MP primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is likely to be powered by a mid-tier Exynos chipset with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage on the base variant. Similarly, the smartphone is expected to offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per the software experience, the device is likely to ship with Android 10 OS with custom OneUI 2.0 skin on top.

The smartphone is most likely to offer a 6+" AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. As of now, it is unclear if the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor or it will come with a physical fingerprint sensor (either on the back or it will be side-mounted).

It is already confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M31 will have a quad-camera setup. Going by the present trend, the smartphone is likely to offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. For the selfie camera, the smartphone is likely to use a high-resolution sensor with pixel binning technology.

The Galaxy M30 series of smartphones were known to offer massive batteries and the Galaxy M31 is most likely to include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port and is also expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to launch in multiple storage variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000, whereas the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 20,000.

Best Mobiles in India