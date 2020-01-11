ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M31 To Arrive With Quad Cameras At Its Rear

    By
    |

    The next-generation Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A smartphones are hitting the rumor mills quite often. We can expect the new smartphones to be launched sometime in the coming months with upgraded specifications than their predecessors. While we have already seen several reports, the latest information is regarding the Galaxy M31, which will be the sequel to the Galaxy M30s.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 To Arrive With Quad Cameras At Its Rear

     

    A report by 91mobiles citing a reliable anonymous industry source has shared an image of the Galaxy M31 camera module. The camera module seems to be rectangular in shape with a total of five circular cutouts. This hints that the Galaxy M31 might arrive a quad-camera module at its rear with the four sensors positioned in L shape along with an LED flash.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Rumors

    The leaked camera image hinting at a quad-camera module is contradictory to the previous reports. Well, earlier rumors have hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M31 might arrive with a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. We can expect the additional camera lens to add versatility for the device. However, the camera details of the device are yet to be known and we cannot come to any conclusion for now.

    What To Expect From Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31 is rumored to be launched in February 2020. The leaked specifications are likely to include an Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. The processor is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM with no word regarding the internal storage capacity.

    The camera details that are known for now include a 48MP primary sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a tertiary depth sensor, and a fourth macro lens to click close-up shots. In fact, it has to be mentioned that the macro lens is used by many affordable devices such as Realme 5 and Redmi Note 8. Also, the report notes that the Galaxy M31 will arrive in a red color variant.

     

    What We Think

    Apart from the Galaxy M31, the company is also rumored to be working on other devices such as the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy M41. We can expect these to arrive with upgraded specifications than their predecessors.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue