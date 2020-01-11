Samsung Galaxy M31 To Arrive With Quad Cameras At Its Rear News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A smartphones are hitting the rumor mills quite often. We can expect the new smartphones to be launched sometime in the coming months with upgraded specifications than their predecessors. While we have already seen several reports, the latest information is regarding the Galaxy M31, which will be the sequel to the Galaxy M30s.

A report by 91mobiles citing a reliable anonymous industry source has shared an image of the Galaxy M31 camera module. The camera module seems to be rectangular in shape with a total of five circular cutouts. This hints that the Galaxy M31 might arrive a quad-camera module at its rear with the four sensors positioned in L shape along with an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Rumors

The leaked camera image hinting at a quad-camera module is contradictory to the previous reports. Well, earlier rumors have hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M31 might arrive with a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. We can expect the additional camera lens to add versatility for the device. However, the camera details of the device are yet to be known and we cannot come to any conclusion for now.

What To Expect From Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 is rumored to be launched in February 2020. The leaked specifications are likely to include an Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. The processor is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM with no word regarding the internal storage capacity.

The camera details that are known for now include a 48MP primary sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a tertiary depth sensor, and a fourth macro lens to click close-up shots. In fact, it has to be mentioned that the macro lens is used by many affordable devices such as Realme 5 and Redmi Note 8. Also, the report notes that the Galaxy M31 will arrive in a red color variant.

What We Think

Apart from the Galaxy M31, the company is also rumored to be working on other devices such as the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy M41. We can expect these to arrive with upgraded specifications than their predecessors.

