Samsung Galaxy M31 With Android 10, 6GB RAM Stops By Geekbench

Samsung seems to be working on a whole lot of smartphones. The internet is currently flooded with leaks surrounding the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy S11 series. Now, the Galaxy M31 has stopped by the rumor mill. The handset will come as a successor to the Galaxy M30 which debuted back in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Leak

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has shown up on Geekbench along with some of the key internals. The device is listed with the SM-M315F model number and an in-house Exynos 9611 processor with 1.7GHz base frequency.

This is a mid-range chipset based on Samsung's 10nm architecture that currently powers the Galaxy M30s and the M50s. The Galaxy M31 Geekbench listing further reveals a 6GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS.

While there is no mention of the storage, we can expect at least 64GB internal memory. As for the benchmark scores, the handset has logged 348 points and 1214 points in the single-core and the multi-core tests.

The device has previously made it the rumor mill alongside the Galaxy M41 and the Galaxy M21. The Galaxy M31's previous leak corroborates with the processor and RAM listed on Geekbench. But, it also suggested a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP primary sensor.

The other cameras were tipped to be a 12MP sensor and a 5MP sensor (likely wide-angle and depth respectively). There is no word on its arrival or the remaining hardware. However, some more information is likely to surface in the coming days.

As for its predecessor, the Galaxy M30, the handset was launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The triple rear camera setup is equipped with a13MP primary sensor, a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5MP sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

