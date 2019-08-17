Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 With Up To 64MP Camera On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Samsung disrupted the smartphone market in India with an extensive range of Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. After the launch of some smartphones in these new lineups, the company appears to be working on the next-generation models pegged for 2020 launch.

Recently, a tipster revealed that the company is prepping as many as eight new Galaxy A series smartphones. The tipster also revealed the alleged camera specifications of these devices. The information came a few weeks after a trademark filing by Samsung revealed that nine new smartphones could be launched next year.

Going by fresh reports from the same tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Samsung could be working on new Galaxy M series models. These are said to be the successors of the Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40. These are likely called Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M41.

Here are some key specs of Samsung Galaxy M series. pic.twitter.com/WM1RJlajV5 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 16, 2019

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones

Besides the names of these smartphones, the tipster has also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphones in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. The leak shows that these devices could be minor upgrades to their predecessors.

As per the same, the Galaxy M21 is said to feature company's Exynos 7609 SoC and 4GB RAM. Information regarding the high-end variants are not available for now. It is believed to feature dual cameras with 24MP and 5MP sensors.

When it comes to the Galaxy M31, the smartphone is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 6GB RAM and triple cameras at its rear with 48MP, 12MP and 5MP sensors. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy M41 is said to use the new Exynos 9630 SoC with 6GB RAM and triple cameras - 64MP, 12MP and 5MP.

What We Think

Given that Samsung has announced the new ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor promising 27MP images and 64MP camera sensor, we can expect the company to implement these sensors in the upcoming smartphones. Already, a recent report revealed that the Galaxy A series phones will arrive with these sensors in 2020. Having said that, we believe that Samsung is all set to disrupt the market and compete against rivals with these devices.

