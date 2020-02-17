Samsung Galaxy M31 Might Cost Rs. 15,999 In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to add another smartphone into its M series portfolio -- the Galaxy M31, which is also one of the first mid-range smartphones from the brand to rock a 64MP primary camera. Over the last few days, the company has revealed some aspects of the smartphone while keeping certain secrets to itself.

Now, according to a report from IANS the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31 will cost Rs. 15,999 in India. If this phone launches at this price, then it is likely to lock its horn against the Redmi X20 and the Realme X20.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in multiple storage variants, with the base model offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the high-end model will offer double the storage with the same amount of RAM. The leaked pricing is said to be that of the base variant and the other variant might cost a couple of thousands more.

Just like the Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy M30s, the Galaxy M31 will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and is confirmed to retain Infinity-U style notch with minimal bezels.

Besides 64MP primary camera, the device is likely to carry an ultra-wide angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. It is expected to support 4K video recording with possible support for EIS. The device is also said to offer a high-resolution selfie camera with 1080p video recording support.

The company has also confirmed that the device will include a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Just like every other Galaxy M series smartphone, the Galaxy M31 is likely to feature a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Samsung has aptly priced almost every Galaxy M series of smartphones, and the leaked pricing for the Galaxy M31 might make this a great mid-tier smartphone, especially considering the hardware specifications of the smartphone.

