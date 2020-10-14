Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous teasers, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been unveiled in the Galaxy M series. This new smartphone that has been launched in India comes with a slew of benefits including Amazon Prime membership for three months and carries similar specifications as the Samsung Galaxy M31. Also, it is pre-installed with the Amazon ecosystem apps including Amazon Prime Music, Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Shopping.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been launched in a single storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 16,499. It comes in three color options - Iceberg Blue, Space Black, and Ocean Blue. The sale will debut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on October 17 and via Samsung.com and select retail stores as well.

As an introductory offer, there will be a special Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 1,000 for the Prime members on prepaid payments. But this offer is valid during the early access sale for the Prime members on October 16.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime makes use of a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the device is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process along with Mali-G72MP3 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. Also, there is support for expandable storage space of up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime comes with support for dual-SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos, and FM Radio. A 6000mAh battery powers the Samsung smartphone with 15W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime bestows a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. A 32MP selfie camera with Sony IM616 sensor with f/2.0 aperture is at the front of this smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India