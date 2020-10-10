Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has silently announced the Prime Edition of its Galaxy M31. The features and price of the Galaxy M31 Prime are similar to the existing Galaxy M31. However, the Prime model is listed on Amazon in Ocean Blue color option, while the Galaxy M31 is available in Space Black and Ocean Blue color options.

The handset retails for Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant of the Prime model is also listed on the e-commerce site. However, the price of the high-end variant is still under wraps. Notably, Amazon is offering three months free Prime subscription with the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has a Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design for the selfie camera. The company is yet to reveal its display size. We can expect the same 6.4-inch display on the Prime as the regular model.

The handset is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The handset comes in 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of native storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card.

Running the Android 10 operating system, the Galaxy M31 Prime boasts with a massive 6,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

For imaging, it has a rectangular-shaped quad-camera module which is housed at the top left corner of the rear. The camera module includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, two 5MP macro, and depth sensors. For selfies, you get a 32MP front-facing camera.

On the connectivity front, it gets dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack. Lastly, it also supports a rear-mounted physical sensor for security measure.

