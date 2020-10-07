ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Teased On Amazon

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy lineup of smartphones is all set to get another new device to its portfolio in India with the launch of a new quad-camera offering. Well, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been teased on Amazon India with the 'Coming soon' tag hinting that it could be launched during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale that is all set to debut on October 17.

    Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Teased On Amazon

     

    The Amazon teaser of the upcoming Samsung smartphone sheds light on its key specifications such as chipset, cameras and battery. And, it looks like it will be a mid-range smartphone that is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy M31 in terms of design and specifications. Even a Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu hinted the same.

    Samsung Galaxy M Prime Details

    From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is believed to arrive with an Infinity-U display but it remains to be seen if it will be an AMOLED or LCD panel. At its rear, it looks like the smartphone could flaunt a quad-camera setup with the four camera sensors arranged in a rectangular module. Also, the rear panel appears to house a fingerprint sensor that makes it a Samsung Galaxy M31 look alike.

    Detailing on its key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime smartphone is likely to make use of a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 5MP fourth depth sensor. At its front, it looks like the smartphone will flaunt a 32MP selfie camera sensor with support for features such as slo-mo 4K video recording, AR Doodle and more. And, the upcoming Samsung galaxy is likely to make use of a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port, and an in-house Exynos 9611 SoC.

     

    What We Think

    It looks like the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime could be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy M31 with a downgraded display. It is likely possible for it to be launched with an LCD display. In addition to this, the company is all geared up to launch the Galaxy F41 with similar specifications as the Galaxy M31.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X