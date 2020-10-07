Just In
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Teased On Amazon
Samsung Galaxy lineup of smartphones is all set to get another new device to its portfolio in India with the launch of a new quad-camera offering. Well, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been teased on Amazon India with the 'Coming soon' tag hinting that it could be launched during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale that is all set to debut on October 17.
The Amazon teaser of the upcoming Samsung smartphone sheds light on its key specifications such as chipset, cameras and battery. And, it looks like it will be a mid-range smartphone that is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy M31 in terms of design and specifications. Even a Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu hinted the same.
Samsung is preparing to launch a new phone under M-series with Prime moniker— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) October 6, 2020
-64MP GW1 + 8MP Wide + 5MP Macro + 5MP Depth
-32MP
-Exynos 9611
-6000mAh, 15W, USB-C
Sounds familiar right? From the specs & render this phone looks similar #GalaxyM31, so maybe M21/M31 Prime? pic.twitter.com/47SoreNpT2
Samsung Galaxy M Prime Details
From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is believed to arrive with an Infinity-U display but it remains to be seen if it will be an AMOLED or LCD panel. At its rear, it looks like the smartphone could flaunt a quad-camera setup with the four camera sensors arranged in a rectangular module. Also, the rear panel appears to house a fingerprint sensor that makes it a Samsung Galaxy M31 look alike.
Detailing on its key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime smartphone is likely to make use of a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 5MP fourth depth sensor. At its front, it looks like the smartphone will flaunt a 32MP selfie camera sensor with support for features such as slo-mo 4K video recording, AR Doodle and more. And, the upcoming Samsung galaxy is likely to make use of a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port, and an in-house Exynos 9611 SoC.
What We Think
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime could be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy M31 with a downgraded display. It is likely possible for it to be launched with an LCD display. In addition to this, the company is all geared up to launch the Galaxy F41 with similar specifications as the Galaxy M31.
