Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Date Set For October 8

Following the success of the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series, Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new mid-range lineup of smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy F41 that is making the rounds on the internet of late. Recently, we came across a Flipkart microsite teasing that the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be confirmed today. As hinted, the launch date is now official.

After a slew of rumors and speculations, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will be unveiled on October 8 at 5:30 PM in India on Flipkart. The company has also confirmed the presence of a triple-camera setup at the rear of the smartphone, a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a 6000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Expected Price

A recent Flipkart teaser has revealed the complete design of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. It shows that the device will arrive with an edge-to-edge display without any bezels. Also, the e-commerce portal has hinted at the presence of a waterdrop notch design to house the selfie camera sensor. It is likely to be a mid-range smartphone that is priced somewhere between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Rumored Specs

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy F41 was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, which shed light on the key specifications. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone is believed to arrive with a FHD+ display, an in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, Android 10 OS and 6GB RAM. Besides this, the company is also said to flaunt a 64MP primary rear camera sensor and a 32MP selfie camera with new features.

The other rumors that we have been coming across surrounding the Galaxy F41 include the presence of 64GB/128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space of up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The rear camera is believed to include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro or depth sensor of unknown resolution. The other goodies to expect from the Samsung Galaxy F41 include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

What To Expect?

Of late, Samsung has been pushing its smartphone market to face the increasing competition from other brands such as Realme, OnePlus and others. The Samsung Galaxy F series is rumored to launch smartphones priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, which is a crowded market segment in India. Nevertheless, Samsung has to provide the best experience for its users to beat the rivalry that exists in this segment.

