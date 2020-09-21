Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Imminent: What We Know So Far News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has further expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of a new series. The Samsung Galaxy F series with the tag line 'Full On' was officially confirmed on the company's social media handles. The first device from the new series - the Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumored to debut soon.

Samsung Galaxy F Series Features

So far, we have the Galaxy S flagship series, Galaxy A budget series, Galaxy M monster series, and so on. Looking at the specifications, the new Samsung Galaxy F series takes a spot beside the Galaxy M series. For one, the Galaxy F smartphones will still have an affordable price tag and pack premium features.

Earlier reports suggested that Samsung has emphasized the camera performance on the Galaxy F series. For all we know, Samsung is going head-on with similarly priced mid-range phones from OnePlus. Further, rumors also note that the upcoming Galaxy F smartphones will be exclusive on Flipkart and not on Amazon - like the Galaxy M smartphones.

Let nothing hold you back. Get ready to go #FullOn. Surfing on your feed soon. #GalaxyF#Samsung pic.twitter.com/Xuhsrh7eok — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 20, 2020

Samsung Galaxy F41: What We Know So Far

The first device spotted from the new series is the Samsung Galaxy F41. The phone was spotted at various certification sites and even on Samsung's official support page. The Galaxy F41 with the model number SM-F415F/DS is rumored to be quite similar to the popular Galaxy M31 with design and performance enhancements.

The Google Play Console listing has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F41 will be powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM. The phone will sport an Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution. The phone will likely run Android 11 with One UI on top. Other details include a triple-camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F Series: What To Expect

Samsung has been aggressively pushing its smartphone market against growing competition from other brands like OnePlus. The Samsung Galaxy F series is rumored to launch smartphones priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, which is already crowded in the Indian smartphone market. Nevertheless, Samsung promises a 'Full On' experience with the new series and it could be something to watch out.

