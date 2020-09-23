ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Date Likely To Be Revealed On September 24

    By
    |

    Samsung is all set to expand its mid-range portfolio with the Galaxy F series. The Galaxy F series smartphone is rumored to debut as the Galaxy F41. The company has not revealed the model name yet. However, the smartphone is listed on Flipkart and the availability has been confirmed via the e-commerce site. The Flipkart microsite hints that the company might confirm the launch date tomorrow (September 24).

    Galaxy F41 India Launch Date Likely To Be Revealed On September 24

     

    The Flipkart teaser video has revealed the entire design of the upcoming F-series phone. The handset will come with an edge-to-edge display without bezels. There will be a waterdrop notch design for the selfie camera. The Galaxy F41 is believed to make its debut as a camera-centric phone and it will fall under the mid-range segment. As per the leak, the upcoming phone will be priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

    On the other hand, the handset with SM-F415F/DS model number appeared on the Samsung India support page. However, it has not revealed anything regarding the features of the phone. As per the Geekbench database, the phone has scored 348 points in the single-core and 1339 in the multi-core test.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 Expected Specifications

    The Google Play Console listing revealed that the handset will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone will run on the Android 10 operating system. The phone will come with an Infinity-U display that offers FHD+ resolution.

    Further, the handset said to pack a triple rear camera setup along with a 64MP primary sensor and it is tipped to launch with two storage and three color variants. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the color options will include black, blue, and green. Other details of the phone will include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack.

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2020

    X