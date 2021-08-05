Just In
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Support Page Hints Imminent India Launch; Worth The Wait?
Samsung has been focusing on the 5G market in India and has launched several devices backed with this connectivity. The company isn't limiting the 5G network support to its premium devices. Rather, multiple mid-range and affordable devices by Samsung has been launched with 5G connectivity this year in both Galaxy M and the Galaxy A smartphone lineups. A new model is heading in the Indian market dubbed Galaxy M32 5G which will be joining this bandwagon. Its India launch has been tipped for a while which was confirmed by the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) listing.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: A New Affordable 5G Smartphone Heading To India?
The Galaxy M32 5G will be debuting as the next affordable 5G smartphone by Samsung in India. Its upcoming launch has been confirmed by the support page listing on Samsung India's official website. The device has been spotted with the SM-M326B model number.
The Galaxy M32 5G has been making appearances online for a long now. It has been spotted on several online platforms including BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) With the same model number. The current official listing reaffirms an upcoming 5G launch in India.
While the support listing confirms Galaxy M32 5G's imminent India launch, it doesn't confirm the exact date. The brand is yet to confirm the official launch details of this affordable 5G smartphone in India. Nevertheless, we might hear some developments by this or next month.
Is Galaxy M32 5G Another Rebrand We Looking At?
It is still not officially revealed if the Galaxy M32 5G will arrive as any rebranded smartphone. However, the leaks suggest it might debut as the rebadged Galaxy A32 5G. The rumoured spec-sheet includes the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor and 6GB RAM.
This information has been revealed by Geekbench and a few other sources. The Galaxy A32 5G has already been introduced earlier this year with the same processor and configuration.
Another common feature is the Android 11 OS. We might get to see an HD+ display with the notch housing a 13MP camera. It might have a 48MP quad-rear camera module and a 5,000 mAh battery unit.
Worth The Wait?
The remaining features tipped are considering the device is a rebadged Galaxy A32 5G. Unless the brand confirms it, you should take this information as a grain of salt.
Nevertheless, we have limited affordable 5G smartphones in Indian that are from non-Chinese smartphone companies. And Samsung is one of the first brands which comes to mind when we think of a non-Chinese smartphone. This phone is launched with a cheap price tag would definitely be worth the wait.
