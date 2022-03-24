Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased On Amazon; Quad Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung recently unveiled the next-gen Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 smartphones. The company is now looking to expand the popular Galaxy M series. One such phone is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which will soon be launching in India. Amazon has now posted a dedicated microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, indicating an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Details

The Amazon microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G doesn't reveal much. Do note, the Amazon teaser video for a new Samsung Galaxy M smartphone, but doesn't specify it's the Galaxy M33. That said, the filename for the teaser indicates it's the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. One can spot the blue and green color options in the teaser video.

Apart from this, the teaser for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G reveals the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and other details. Plus, the quad-camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash is also visible in the teaser.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Features: What To Expect?

To note, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G recently. However, the M-series smartphone was announced only for select markets, which is now making its way to India.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V display with 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new smartphone draws power from an unspecified octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

At the rear, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. The other sensors include a 5MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth shots. Plus, Samsung has included an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G packs a large 6,000 mAh battery. The South Korean brand hasn't specified the fast charging details yet. It comes with the usual connectivity options like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Samsung Knox for security, and so on. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G seems like a mid-range device and could be priced around Rs. 20,000.

