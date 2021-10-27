Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Likely To Launch In 2022; Rebranded Galaxy A33? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced the Galaxy M32 5G back in August in India. Now, the South Korean brand is expected to bring the successor of the Galaxy M32 dubbed the Galaxy M33 5G. A new report suggests the smartphone is under development and will go official next year. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G To Go Official In 2022

According to a report GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will come with model number SM-M336B and it is currently under development. The report also reveals the phone will be launched in 2022. Moreover, the brand is also expected to launch the successor of the Galaxy A32 dubbed the Galaxy A33, which is also said to arrive in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: What To Expect?

The report did not reveal any key features of the upcoming M-series smartphone. To recall, the Galaxy M32 5G is a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32. So, there is a chance, Samsung could follow the same strategy for the Galaxy M33. This means the Galaxy M33 5G might launch as rebranded of the Galaxy A33.

We expect to get more info about the Galaxy M33 5G in the coming days. Moreover, the Galaxy M32 5G is selling starting at Rs. 16,999, making it an affordable 5G device. Considering this, we can safely assume the upcoming Galaxy M33 5G will also come at an accessible price tag.

In terms of features, the predecessor Galaxy M32 5G offers a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 720 processor and comes with 48MP quad rear cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and so on. The next-gen Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is believed to get some upgrade over the Galaxy M32 5G.

Samsung Upcoming Devices

Apart from the Galaxy A33 and the M33, Samsung is also said to working on a couple of new phones namely the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, and the Galaxy A73 which all are likely to go official in 2022. However, there is not much info regarding the features of these smartphones. We will keep updated you if any further info comes to our notice.

