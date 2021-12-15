Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 6000mAh Battery To Arrive In January 2022 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely working on a new smartphone - the Galaxy M33 5G. This upcoming smartphone is likely to be the sequel to the Galaxy M32 5G that went official in August this year. Having said that, we can expect to see some improvements and upgrades in the next-generation Galaxy M series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Details

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G's battery is likely to carry the model number EB-BM336ABN. This battery has been certified by Saftey Korea. The battery capacity of this Samsung smartphone is said to be 5830mAh, which will be marketed as a 6000mAh battery.

Detailing on the model number of the battery, it is slated to be similar to the company's upcoming Galaxy M33 5G that could carry the model number SM-M336. This Samsung smartphone could be much different from the Galaxy A33 5G, which might arrive with a 5000mAh battery. However, it is speculated to be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy A33 5G smartphone with almost similar specifications.

Furthermore, the report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be unveiled in January 2022. It is tipped to run Android 12 topped with One UI 4.0 custom skin. It is reported that Samsung might adopt the new Android OS for most of its smartphones that could arrive next year.

In the meantime, the ongoing speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone, it is likely to have a similar design and color as the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 models. However, word is that the device could feature a notch and not a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. Also, the other aspects to expect include an IP67-rating while it might miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G makes use of a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Infinity-V display. It runs Android 11 topped with One UI 3.0 custom skin. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. For imaging, the Samsung smartphone bestows a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor and a 2MP fourth sensor.

