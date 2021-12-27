Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Exynos 1200 Processor Spotted On Geekbench; Launching In January News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We are all set to welcome 2022, while the smartphone makers are also gearing up for their launches next year. Many brands like Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have already confirmed the launch of upcoming smartphones. Samsung is also launching its flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones next year.

Although the Galaxy S22 series is said to go official in February. Before that, the brand is expected to launch a few more devices including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy M33 5G in January. The latter is likely to be a mid-range offering from South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy M33 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy M32 5G which was launched back in August in India.

The smartphone is under the rumor mill for several days. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was previously certified by Saftey Korea. Now, the smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench database website ahead of its January launch.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Spotted On Geekbench Database

The Galaxy M33 5G with the model number Samsung SM-M336BU has been spotted on the Geekbench database. The smartphone is managed to score 726 in the single-core test and 1,830 in the multi-core test. The listing has also revealed a few features of the upcoming Galaxy M33 5G. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Features We Know So Far

According to the Geekbench listing, the device will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 1200 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. We also expect more RAM options. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is listed to run Android 12 OS and it is expected to ship with OneUI 4.0 skin.

Going by the previous report, the battery capacity of this Samsung smartphone is said to be 5,830 mAh, which will be marketed as 6,000 mAh. The phone is also tipped to come with an IP67-rating. Upfront, the Galaxy M33 5G is expected to flaunt a water-drop notch instead of a punch-hole cutout. For imaging, the handset is rumored to feature a 64MP quad-rear camera system. However, it is said to skip the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Better Than Galaxy M32 5G?

We don't have the full specs sheet of the Galaxy M33 5G. However, looking at processor and camera details, we expect it will also have some improvement in terms of camera sensors. Also, the display details are still under wraps. The phone is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch display as the predecessor Galaxy M32 5G. It remains to be seen if the Galaxy M33 5G will support a higher refresh rate, while the Galaxy M32 supports only a 60Hz refresh rate.

The charging speed of the device is also unknown at this moment. Since the phone will pack a larger battery compared to its precursor. So, we expect it will also support a fast-charging technology. To recall, the Galaxy M32 5G was announced with a 15W charging tech. As far as the launch is concerned, Samsung has not shared any details of the upcoming Galaxy M33 5G yet.

