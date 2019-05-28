Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be the re-branded Galaxy A60 with bigger battery News oi-Vivek Galaxy M40 is expected to feature a massive 5000 mAh battery

Samsung has launched more than 5 Galaxy A series of smartphones in India, except for the Samsung Galaxy A60. It looks like the company is planning for the launch of the Galaxy A60 in India as the Samsung Galaxy M40 with a much lower price tag compared to the Samsung Galaxy A60.

According to the latest leak from Ishan Agrawal and a teaser video posted by Technical Guruji on YouTube, the Galaxy M40 is the first non-flagship Galaxy smartphone to launch in India with a punch hole display cutout, similar to the one found on the Galaxy S10. As Samsung has officially confirmed, the Galaxy M40 will launch in India on the 11th of July.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will NOT have an earpiece. The sound will come from the display. The pricing will be aggressive and yes, you will have to say goodbye to the Headphone Jack. Externally, it looks same as A60 and will launch in all these three colours in India, soon. pic.twitter.com/xRsLwbkSXu — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 27, 2019

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to come with a compact 6.3-inch display with FHD+ AMOLED screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device will have a triple rear camera setup, probably with a 32 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to house a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera.

Just like the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M40 will feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, with a plastic polycarbonate finish, similar to the Galaxy A60 smartphone. Unlike the Galaxy A60's 3500 mAh battery, the Galaxy M40 is expected to come with a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery.

Overall, the Galaxy M40 seems like a nice package, which will take on the upcoming smartphones like the Redmi K20 and the Realme X. It is also speculated that the base variant of the Galaxy M40 will be priced less than Rs 20,000, which makes the Galaxy M40 a great smartphone, and most of the Millenials might choose the Galaxy M40 over other budget smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M40.