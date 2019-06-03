Samsung Galaxy M40 With 32MP Primary Camera, SD 675 Shows Up On Amazon Listing News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M series is all set to get a new edition next month in India. The South Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M40 which has been suggested over the web via numerous leaks and rumors. The company has scheduled the launch of the device on June 11 in the country. Now, ahead of the device's official launch, the complete renders have been leaked online via Amazon listing.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Renders Suggested By Amazon Listing:

The Samsung Galaxy M40 has been listed on the e-commerce platform Amazon with some primary hardware features. Starting with the display, the smartphone is likely to sport a high-resolution 6.3-inch Infinity-O display panel. The display will offer a full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The display will feature an under-display camera cutout unlike the waterdrop notch on the remaining Galaxy M series smartphones. This is a major upgrade which the device brings over the Galaxy M30, and the Galaxy M20. This confirms the previous reports which also suggested the same punch-hole display design.

At its core, there will be a Snapdragon 675 processor powering the smartphone. The device is expexcted to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. However, the listing does reveal the camera hardware of the Galaxy M40. The device will follow the latest trend of triple-lens camera setup and will feature a 32MP primary sensor. The remaining sensor will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP lens for depth mapping.

The smartphone will run on the Android Pie OS and will feature copmany's One UI interface. The Amazon listing also confirms the battery specifications of the device. The Galaxy M40 will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit which has recently been tipped via leaks.

Our thoughts on the upcoming Galaxy M40 smartphone:

Samsung primarily introduced the Galaxy M series in India to take on the popular Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor among others. The previously launched smartphones in this lineup including the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 have been fairing well against the competitions in the market.

The renders of the upcoming Galaxy M40 smartphone seems promising. The device is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India. The high-resolution display and a capable lens camera setup with a premium mid-range processor will give it a fair chance against the popular mid-range Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and the Realme 3 Pro, etc.

