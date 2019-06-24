Just In
Samsung Galaxy M40 Open Sale Amazon – Punch-Hole Display And Triple Rear Cameras For Rs. 19,990
Samsung Galaxy M40, the latest entry in the Galaxy M series has gone up for an open sale in India. The smartphone was officially announced on June 11 and has gone up for sale recently. Now, the mid-range offering by the South Korean tech giant is available via open sale in India.
Samsung Galaxy M40 Price And Sale Details:
The Samsung Galaxy M40's open sale is live online on Amazon.in. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 19,990. It is available in Sweater Blue and Midnight Blue colors. Interested users can also visit Samsung India's online store to buy the latest mid-range smartphone.
The sale offers include a cashback of up to Rs 3,750 as recharge from Vodafone, and double data offer for the Reliance Jio customers on recharges above Rs 198 ad Rs 299.
Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications:
The Galaxy M40 is the first mid-range smartphone by Samsung that features a punch-hole display panel. The full HD+ TFT LCD display measures 6.3-inches and offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent and has Widewine L1 certification.
The triple-rear camera module at the rear panel comprises of a 32MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth lens. The in-display camera hole packs a 16MP lens for video calls and selfies. The device runs on a Snapdragon 675 chipset which is also used by the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The internal storage is expandable using a microSD card. The Galaxy M40 runs on Android Pie topped with OneUI skin. Backing up the unit is a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
What Do We Think About The Galaxy M40?
The Galaxy M40 is a promising mid-range smartphone by Samsung. The device offers some good set of internals for sub Rs. 20,000 price range. This is one of the strongest rivals of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in the market today. However, it's the slightly higher price tag which gives the Redmi Note 7 Pro an edge over the Galaxy M40.
