Samsung Galaxy M40 Gets First Update – Brings May Android Security Patch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M40 went on sale for the first time today via Amazon India and the official Samsung India online store. The newly launched smartphone has hit the headlines for another reason. Well, the Galaxy M40 has received the first ever update as soon as it went on sale.

Though this update to the Samsung smartphone does not seem to be a major one, it comes bundled with the May Android security patch. So, if you have booked a Galaxy M40 in the first sale, then the first thing that you will get as soon as you boot the device and start with the set up process will be the update.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Update

The Galaxy M40 has received a software update with the version number M405DDU1ASF2/ M405FODM1ASF4/ M405FDDU1ASEB. The update weighs in at 152.36MB and comes with a slew of improvements. As mentioned above, it brings the Android security patch for May. It brings improvements and bug fixes to the device as well.

As the other software updates, this one is also an OTA update and will be rolled out to all the units of Galaxy M40 in phases. While it might take a few days for all units to get the update, you can check for it manually by heading to Settings → Software updates.

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Price In India

After many speculations, the fourth device in the Galaxy M lineup was launched in India last week. The device comes in a single storage configuration featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And, it is priced at Rs. 19,990 making it compete with the other mid-range smartphones in the price bracket.

What Is Our View About Galaxy M40?

Talking about the Galaxy M40, it is a value for money smartphone in the price bracket of under Rs. 20,000. This smartphone comes with all the features and specifications that the other mid-range devices in the same price bracket have such as a full-screen design, triple rear cameras and more. The rollout of the update to the device on the first day of sale makes us believe that the company will be consistent in this aspect as well.

Best Mobiles in India