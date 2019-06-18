Samsung Galaxy M40 Sale Debuts Today At 12 PM – Should You Buy It? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is known that Samsung is introducing many new Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones at affordable price points to regain the lost market share due to the Chinese rivals. In this attempt, the latest offering from the company is the Galaxy M40. This smartphone comes with the features and design elements that we have been seeing in the mid-range market of late.

Launched in India last week, this Samsung smartphone will go on sale for the first time today at 12 PM. The device will be available via Amazon India and the official Samsung online store. It comes in just one storage variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the Galaxy M40 is available in Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Offers

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a slew of launch offers from telecom operators. Talking about offers, there is 100% extra data on recharging with Airtel Rs 249 and Rs. 349 for a period of 10 months consecutively. These plans offer 4GB and 6GB data per day. The Vodafone Idea users can get Rs. 3750 worth cashback in the form of 50 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each and 250GB of additional data split across 18 months offering 500MB per day. And, Jio users will get double data offer (4GB per day) for 10 months on recharging for Rs. 198.

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Specifications

Detailing on specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M40 adorns a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LCD display a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It makes use of a2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

On the imaging front, there are triple rear cameras - a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, this smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera housed within the notch. The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a 3500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Should You Buy Galaxy M40?

The Galaxy M40 comes with all the trending specs and design elements in the mid-range segment. Priced under Rs. 20,000, it is definitely a great buy in this pricing. If you are looking for a device with all the latest elements in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket, then this latest offering from Samsung will not disappoint you.

Best Mobiles in India