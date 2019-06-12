Samsung Galaxy M40 - Top Things To Know About Triple Camera Phone Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is known that Samsung is introducing many new Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones at affordable price points to regain the lost market share due to the Chinese rivals. In this attempt, the latest offering from the company is the Galaxy M40. This smartphone comes with the features and design elements that we have been seeing in the mid-range market of late.

Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched in India on Tuesday for Rs. 19,990. This new Samsung smartphone is slated to go on sale in the country on June 18 via Amazon and the official Samsung online store. Here, you will get to know all the details about this smartphone.

Galaxy M40 - Camera Megapixels

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with triple rear cameras. There is a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

At the front, this smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera housed within the notch. The camera supports up to 2160p video capture at 20fps. It has features such as LED flash, PDAF, HDR and more. Even the selfie camera has HDR and an aperture of f/2.0.

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones come with capacious batteries than the devices in the other lineups. While the previously launched Galaxy M phones have up to 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy M40 has a relatively smaller 3500mAh battery and it supports 15W fast charging technology.

Galaxy M40 - Screen Size

Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LCD display a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8% and is surrounded by thin bezels. The cutout on the top left corner houses the selfie camera.

Furthermore, the Galaxy M40 has the Widevine L1 certification to stream HD content from streaming services such as Neflix, Amazon Prime and more. Also, there is screen sound technology which will use the display as the earpiece.

Galaxy M40 - RAM And Storage

Samsung has launched this new smartphone in just a single variant. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there is a hybrid SIM slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage space with the help of a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Processor Details

This new Samsung smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC clocked at 2GHz. This processor works in conjunction with Adreno 612 GPU. This processor is used by devices such as Samsung Galaxy A70, Vivo V15 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro among others.

Warranty From Samsung

Samsung usually provides 12 months of warranty on smartphones. During this period, it will cover services and repairs at the Samsung authorized service centers. But there are some conditions related to the same.