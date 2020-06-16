Samsung Galaxy M41 With OLED Display Likely To Launch In India This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, Samsung has been introducing many new smartphones in the Galaxy M series. The latest ones that have been launched in the lineup are the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Also, it is prepping to launch a new Galaxy A series device, the Galaxy A21s in India, Besides these, Samsung is also working on a mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M41.

As per recent reports, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy M41 could be launched in emerging markets including India sometime later this month. A fresh report by a South Korean publication, TheELEC has revealed some key details regarding the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M41 Details

Going by the report, the Galaxy M41 is believed to use China's TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) flexible OLED panel. The device is likely to feature a 6.67-inch flexible OLED display along with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This is definitely a significant upgrade as the Galaxy M40, its predecessor features a 6.3-inch LCD display.

Notably, the same flexible OLED display is used by the Motorola Edge series and Xiaomi Mi 10 series of smartphones. Besides this, Samsung is also testing the BOE OLED panel for the upcoming Galaxy M41. Both BOE and CSOT have supplied LCD panels for the budget smartphones from Samsung in the past.

Given that these flexible OLED panels are from Chinese supplies, we can expect the same to be affordable and reliable. This way, the company will be able to position the Galaxy M41 in the affordable price segment in India and other markets. Besides this, nothing much is known about the Samsung Galaxy M41.

What To Expect

From the previous reports, Samsung Galaxy M41 is believed to arrive with an octa-core Exynos 9630 SoC alongside 6GB RAM. It is likely to feature a quad-camera setup along with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. And, the smartphone might boot Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0. We can expect to get further details in the coming days and an official confirmation regarding its launch date as well.

