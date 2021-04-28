Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price In India Leaks Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be launched today in India via a virtual launch event. It carries the credits of being the first 5G smartphone to be launched in the Galaxy M lineup. Already, the company has shared official teasers as well as promotional posters hinting at the various features of the upcoming smartphone.

This smartphone is slated to be launched in India today at 12 PM. The company will live stream the launch event via its official social media channels including its YouTube channel. We will embed the live stream video once it is available.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Expected Price

As per the existing rumors and speculations, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is believed to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The company is yet to reveal the official pricing of the smartphone in its home market South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. It is believed that most specifications of the upcoming device will be identical to those of the Galaxy A series smartphone except for minor changes. Also, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console revealing its possible specifications.

When it comes to the rumored specs, the Galaxy M42 5G is believed to flaunt a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to use an octa-core Snapdragon 750 chipset that could be teamed up with 6GB RAM and a minimum of 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space.

Running Android 11 OS topped with One UI 3.1 is likely to arrive with a massive 6000mAh battery with support a 15W fast-charging technology. For imaging, there could be a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary camera sensor and a 5MP fourth macro lens. The other aspects that we can expect include a 20MP selfie camera sensor housed within the notch at the front and connectivity features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-band WiFi, and a USB Type-C.

