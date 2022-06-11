Samsung Galaxy M51 Gets Android 12 One UI 4.1 Update News oi-Vivek

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the first mainstream smartphones to feature a massive 7000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M51 was launched back in 2021 with an Android 11 OS-based One UI 3 operating system. After almost one and a half years of its launch, the company has finally released an Android 12 OS upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy M51 with a custom One UI 4.1 skin on top.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy M51 then go to settings and check for the latest available update to download and install OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 OS on your Samsung Galaxy M51. Although the smartphone got discontinued in India, here are the features and specifications of the biggest battery smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is a mid-range 4G smartphone with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 60Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which was a very capable chipset back in 2021, and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, a macro lens, and a portrait lens. On the front, the device has a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording capability.

The Samsung Galaxy M51, as mentioned before has a massive 7000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Although this looks like a pretty fast charging smartphone, due to the massive battery size, the smartphone does take its own time to fully charge the battery on the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Does It Make Sense To Buy Galaxy M51 In 2022?

If you are looking for a mid-range with a big battery and do not care about design or build quality, then the Samsung Galaxy M51 is still one of the best smartphones that money can buy. Given the battery size, the smartphone should be able to last for two to three days on normal usage. Even for heavy users, the smartphone should easily last over a day.

