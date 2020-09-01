Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Scheduled On September 10 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung India is set to debut the latest Galaxy M series in the country. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will debut in India on September 10 at 12 PM. The details have been revealed via Amazon, which has been teasing the key features of the new smartphone for a while now.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch

The Samsung Galaxy M51 was launched in Germany yesterday (August 31) but there were details about when the new smartphone would be available here. Amazon, on the other hand, has been teasing the Galaxy M51 for the past few days, confirming that the new device would be an Amazon exclusive. It's now confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch is set for September 10.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

Since the smartphone is already official, the specifications and the features of the Samsung Galaxy M51 have already been revealed. The new Galaxy M smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout. It offers 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M51 is its massive, tablet-like battery of 7,000 mAh capacity with 25W fast charging support. For optics, Samsung has included a 64MP quad-camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP shooter for selfies.

The exact processor powering the Galaxy M51 is still under wraps, but it's believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It's speculated to be paired with a 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There's a dedicated microSD card for further storage expansion, up to 512GB. The smartphone runs OneUI based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M51 In India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M51 in India is still a mystery, but it's expected to be around Rs. 30,000. For the asking price, the new smartphone is one of the best, especially for its massive battery. It can do more than handling your everyday smartphone activities and run for more than a day on a single charge. We'll know the exact price of the upcoming device as the launch nears.

