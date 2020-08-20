Samsung Galaxy M51 Key Features Leaked; To Pack Mammoth 7,000mAh Battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has refreshed its mid-range Galaxy 'M' series multiple times already this year. Following the launch of the Galaxy M01s and the M01 Core, the company is now preparing to launch the Galaxy M51. The handset has been certified by multiple mobile authentication platforms already and is expected to hit the shelves in the Indian market next month. Ahead of its launch, a new leak has given some detailed insight into its hardware.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Leaked Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 new leak suggests that the handset will be backed by a humongous 7,000 mAh battery unit. Previously, the company experimented with a 6,000 mAh battery which drives the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M31s. Samsung will be the first brand to incorporate this massive battery in any of its smartphones. Also, it has been tipped that the device could ship with 25W fast charging support.

As per the leak, Samsung will be using an AMOLED display panel that will measure 6.67-inch. The display will deliver an FHD+ resolution. As of now, it is unknown if the device will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner or not.

Additionally, the Galaxy A51 is also said to feature a quad-rear camera setup. The rear camera module will be equipped with a 64MP primary lens which will be a Samsung ISOCELL sensor. The other camera features are currently unspecified. However, we can expect an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro, and a depth lens in the mix.

The Galaxy A51 has been visiting the leaks factory for long now. The device has been tipped to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. This mid-range chipset is likely to be paired with 8GB RAM configuration. These details have been revealed by the Geekbench listing in the past. Also, there will be an Android 10 OS talking care of the software side.

