Samsung Galaxy M51 Support Page Goes Live Hinting Impending Launch

Samsung is launching new smartphones under the Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphones on a consistent basis. Fresh claims suggest that the company might take the wraps off the next smartphone, the Galaxy M51 sometime in September. Adding to the speculation, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has cleared several certifications as well.

Following the FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications database, the Samsung Galaxy M51 support page has appeared on the official Samsung India website. This shows that the launch of this smartphone could be nearing.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Support Page Goes Live

As per the support page listing, it is not clearly mentioned that it is the Samsung Galaxy M51 but the model number SM-M515F/DSN hints at the same, reveals a Twitter-based tipster. However, there is no word regarding its exact specifications and launch date.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Rumored Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is rumored to be launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. The screen is believed to feature a fingerprint sensor as well. Likely to run Android 10 topped with the latest iteration of One UI, this smartphone from Samsung could be launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.

For imaging, the alleged Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens among others. It is said that the smartphone could feature an enormous 7000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.

What To Expect

If these rumored specifications turn out to be true, then we can expect the Samsung Galaxy M51 to be one of the best affordable smartphones as the other Galaxy M series smartphones featuring a capacious 7000mAh battery. Once the upcoming smartphone launches with such a beefy battery capacity, it will definitely set a benchmark in the smartphone battery capacity.

