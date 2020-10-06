Just In
- 23 min ago Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 7,499
-
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans Unlikely To Affect Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Subscriber Base
- 1 hr ago Asus VivoBook 15 F571 Review: Impressive Blend Of Gaming And Productivity
- 1 hr ago How To Record Zoom Meeting Without Permission On Android
Don't Miss
- Education AP ECET Results 2020 Declared, Check Direct Link Here
- Automobiles Honda CBR650R BS6 Expected To Launch Early Next Year In The Indian Market
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Sunny Singh: 5 Times The Actor Left The Temperature Soaring With His Dapper Looks
- Sports IPL 2020: Match 22: CSK vs KKR: Preview: Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik under fire, needs win against Chennai
- Movies Bobby Deol Says He Was Badly Injured While Shooting For Barsaat; 'I Still Have A Rod In My Leg'
- Finance HDFC Sees Growth In Loan Approvals For Sept Quarter, Stock Jumps
- News Will ensure that probe into Hathras case is smooth says Supreme Court
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Samsung Galaxy M51 Now Available With Flat Rs. 2,000 Discount: Should You Buy?
Samsung launched its latest mid-range Galaxy M51 last month. The handset is available in the country with a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM +128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999. Now, interested buyers can get Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI debit or credit cards and up to Rs. 10,050 discount on exchange option while purchasing the phone via Amazon.
Besides, the e-commerce site is also offering an EMI option at a starting price of Rs. 1,272. Notably, the offer is valid until October 10, 2020. The Galaxy M51 comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black color option. The best-selling point of the handset is its mammoth 7,000 mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup.
Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy M51?
If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with premium features you can definitely go for the Galaxy M51. Besides the huge battery, you get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. There is the gaming-oriented octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM.
There is also an additional storage expansion option up to a 512GB via a microSD card. Running Android 10 with One UI Core 2.1 on top, the Galaxy M51 supports 25W fast charging technology and it takes only 115 minutes to charge 100 percent battery. For photography, the phone offers a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 5MP macro, and depth sensors.
Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and it supports Front SlowMotion Video, 4K Video, and more. Further, the Galaxy M51 offers a USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,390
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,555
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,899
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
0
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999