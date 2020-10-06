Samsung Galaxy M51 Now Available With Flat Rs. 2,000 Discount: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched its latest mid-range Galaxy M51 last month. The handset is available in the country with a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM +128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999. Now, interested buyers can get Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI debit or credit cards and up to Rs. 10,050 discount on exchange option while purchasing the phone via Amazon.

Besides, the e-commerce site is also offering an EMI option at a starting price of Rs. 1,272. Notably, the offer is valid until October 10, 2020. The Galaxy M51 comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black color option. The best-selling point of the handset is its mammoth 7,000 mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup.

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy M51?

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with premium features you can definitely go for the Galaxy M51. Besides the huge battery, you get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display. There is the gaming-oriented octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

There is also an additional storage expansion option up to a 512GB via a microSD card. Running Android 10 with One UI Core 2.1 on top, the Galaxy M51 supports 25W fast charging technology and it takes only 115 minutes to charge 100 percent battery. For photography, the phone offers a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 5MP macro, and depth sensors.

Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and it supports Front SlowMotion Video, 4K Video, and more. Further, the Galaxy M51 offers a USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

