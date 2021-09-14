Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Listed On Amazon Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is done with its flagship announcements for this year with the launch of smartphones in the Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S21 series devices. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil a new 5G smartphone in the country. The company is prepping to unveil the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India.

The device in question will be the second M series smartphone with 5G support while the first one is the Galaxy M32 5G, which went earlier this year. Samsung is yet to reveal an official launch date for this upcoming 5G mid-range smartphone. Meanwhile, the online retailer Amazon India has listed the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G revealing its design and key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Details

Given that the product is already listed on Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to be launched sometime soon in the country. The microsite spills the beans on its rear panel design and its massive battery backup with the 'Monster' keyword among other features.

Furthermore, the listing on Amazon shows a design that is quite similar to that hinted by the renders leaked earlier. It shows the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear and an LED flash within the camera module at its rear. Also, the rear panel appears to flaunt vertical stripes.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is speculated to flaunt a 6.7-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. There could be a punch-hole cutout on the display to house the selfie camera sensor and the screen is said to be surrounded by slim bezels. At the right, there is said to be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with the volume keys.

Under its hood, the upcoming Samsung smartphone in question is likely to get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and run Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. The other aspects of the smartphone are likely to include a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary 5MP depth sensor. A 32MP selfie camera sensor is also expected to be a part of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

