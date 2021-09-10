Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Renders Leaked: Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to launch yet another mid-range 5G smartphone within the M series -- the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. The specifications of this model have leaked a few weeks ago, and now, the official renders have been leaked online, which gives us a first look at the upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Design

According to the leaked renders from MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a plastic unibody design like most of the smartphones from the M series. The device has a Triple camera setup, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and a patterned back panel.

At the front, the device is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Hence, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could be the most affordable Samsung smartphone with a 120Hz AMOLED display.

As per the performance, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is expected to offer a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 5G networks on both slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will ship with Android 11 OS with a custom One UI 3 skin on top. The smartphone is also expected to get an Android 12 OS update in just a couple of months after the official launch.

Coming to the optics, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will have a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device does have a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording, and the device is also expected to support face unlock.

The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M51 was the fact that it came with a whopping 7,000 mAh battery and is one of the first mainstream smartphones to come with a battery of this size. As of now, there is no information on the battery size of the Galaxy M52 5G. However, the device will ship with a 15W fast charger in the box.

Given the number of leaks appearing online, the company is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India in just a couple of weeks. As per the price, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to cost a bit more than the Galaxy M51 and the device is likely to be priced around Rs. 30,000.

