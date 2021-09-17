Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Online Retailer Listing Reveals Price, Full Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Amongst the several upcoming Samsung smartphones is the Galaxy M52 5G. It is the next mid-range Samsung smartphone tipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor. Recently, the Amazon India website revealed the September 19 launch date which was later removed. The launch is still anticipated for this month only. Backing up this piece of information is the new e-commerce listing which also reveals the price and the key features.

How Much Will The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Cost?

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been spotted at an online retailer's website in Poland. The listing confirms a textured back panel with a vertical camera setup on the top left and a centrally-positioned punch-hole upfront.

The website mentions PLN 1,749 price tag for the Galaxy M52 5G. This is somewhere around Rs. 33,000. We can expect the device to be launched at a similar price in India as well (below Rs. 35,000).

We already are aware of the Galaxy M52 5G's upcoming India launch. The timeline is tipped for this month only. If we go by the leaks, the device will now be launched on September 20 in India instead of the previously tipped September 19 launch date by Amazon.

Why Is Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Worth Waiting?

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is coming along with several notable upgrades over its predecessor. The device will be debuting as a premium mid-range smartphone challenging the value flagships offered by the Chinese brands. The Polish online retailer's website has listed down all the key features which the Galaxy M52 5G will be offering.

The listing re-affirms the 6.7-inch Infinity-O display that will support 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The website also confirms the 64MP triple-rear camera setup with an additional 12MP ultra-wide-sensor and a 5NP macro sensor.

For a change, Samsung has upgraded the ultra-wide-angle sensor in one of its mid-range offerings. So camera performance should be improved from the previous-gen models. The selfie snapper is tipped to be a 32MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy M52 5G's listing also mentions the Qualcomm SM7325 SoC which is none other than the Snapdragon 778G processor. This information also corroborates with the recent leaks. The device will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with an additional up to 1TB microSD card support.

A 5,000 mAh battery and Android 11 OS are the additional features tipped.

With all these aforementioned premium features, the Galaxy M52 5G will be one good rival of the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT. It's not just the processor or display, but the camera specifications are also what Samsung has improved.



