Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Sale In India Today: Should You Buy?

Earlier this month, Samsung launched a new Galaxy M series smartphone in the country. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Now, the device is all set to go on sale in India today. Notably, this smartphone is the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G that went official back in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G first sale is slated for 12 PM today via the online retailer Amazon India. The device has been launched in two storage configurations - a base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 26,499 and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 28,499.

As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on purchases made using an ICICI Bank card. This brings the effective cost of the smartphone down to Rs. 23,999 for the base variant and Rs. 25,999 for the high-end variant.

Besides this, Samsung offers a 25W travel adapter for Rs. 299 and the purchases made on the Samsung Shop App via the 20K Advantage program will get up to Rs. 2,000 off. Also, there will be no-cost EMI payment option that will take the cost down to Rs. 2,666.55 per month and the regular EMI option that costs Rs. 1,163.50 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has been launched with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with a glass back as well. The hardware aspects of the latest Samsung smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space.

Running Android 12 topped with OneUI 2.1, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy M53 5G?

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with attractive aspects such as a great design, bright display, and smooth performance, it is suggested for those who want to use a smartphone that delivers value for money without spending a lot on the purchase.

