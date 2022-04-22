Just In
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launches With No Charger In The Box
Samsung's latest mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Galaxy M53 is finally here. This is a successor to the Galaxy M52 5G that was launched back in 2021. With the latest model, the company is bringing in a more capable processor along with a few more changes in display, battery, and camera department.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the premium Samsung smartphones, this is not an LTPO panel, hence, it does not support variable refresh rates. The smartphone comes with a plastic body and frame and weighs just 176 grams despite having a large 5000 mAh battery.
The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots. Despite having an AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy M53 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.
The quad-camera setup on the Galaxy M53 consists of a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording.
A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Galaxy M53, and the device does support 25W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Do note that the smartphone only ships with a USB Type-C cable, and one needs to buy the charging adapter separately, which costs a little over Rs. 1,000 in India.
Samsung Galaxy M53 Pricing And Availability
The Samsung Galaxy M53 will go on sale in India from April 29 and will be available exclusively on Amazon. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs 25,999. Do note that, these are just introductory prices, which include a flat discount of Rs. 2,5000 by ICICI.
If you are looking for a mid-range 5G smartphone from Samsung with a good chip and a higher refresh rate display, the Galaxy M53 seems like a good device. The company has even confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will get two years of software updates and four years of security updates.
