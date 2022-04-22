Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India - the Galaxy M53 5G. This upcoming smartphone has already been launched in the global markets earlier this month. Now, it is all set to enter the Indian market and we have already seen the specifications and expected pricing of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Livestream

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch is slated for today at 12 PM and the company will livestream the launch event via its official social media channels and YouTube. If you want to get the action live, then you can watch the livestream of the upcoming Samsung smartphone in India from the video embedded below.

The specifications of the Samsung smartphone are known already as the device is official in the global markets. The mid-range smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000. We will get to know more details about the Galaxy M53 5G at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was already announced in select markets, the specifications of the device are expected to be the same in India as well. Going by the same, the smartphone bestows a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor that is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It comes with a microSD card slot, which supports up to 1TB of additional storage space. For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G bestows a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the notch houses a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity aspects of the Samsung smartphone in question include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device runs Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1 custom ROM and gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India