Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Likely Set For April 22

Recently, Samsung took the wraps off a new Galaxy M series smartphone - the Galaxy M53 5G in the European and select Asian markets. Now, the South Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch this new smartphone in India sometime this month. While the company has not officially confirmed the launch date of this smartphone, a tipster has shared a teaser hinting at the launch date.

As per the teaser shared by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is all set to be launched in India on April 22 at 12 PM. The teaser shows the tagline 'M up for it all'. For now, there is no word regarding the pricing and other details of the upcoming Samsung smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was already announced in select markets, the specifications of the device are expected to be the same in India as well. Going by the same, the smartphone bestows a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of hardware, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor that is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It comes with a microSD card slot, which supports up to 1TB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G bestows a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the notch houses a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity aspects of the Samsung smartphone in question include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device runs Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1 custom ROM and gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has been launched in Blue, Brown, and Green color options and the same is expected in India as well. As of now, the company has not confirmed any official word regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone in the country but there are expectations that it could be priced around Rs. 30,000.

