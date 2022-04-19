Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Storage Options, Colors Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, it has been confirmed that Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in India on April 22. This smartphone has been announced globally and now it is nearing its launch in India. In the meantime, a tipster has shed light on the possible color options and storage variants of the upcoming Samsung smartphone in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Variants Leak

As per the well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is all set to be launched in the country in two storage configurations. The entry-level variant will be launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and the high-end variant with arrive with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage space.

Besides the storage options, the tipster has also hinted that the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone will be launched in the blue and green color variants in the country. The brown color option in select global markets will not make its way into India, adds the tipster.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was already announced in select markets, the specifications of the device are expected to be the same in India as well. Going by the same, the smartphone bestows a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor that is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It comes with a microSD card slot, which supports up to 1TB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G bestows a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the notch houses a 32MP selfie camera sensor. Connectivity aspects of the Samsung smartphone in question include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device runs Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1 custom ROM and gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

As of now, the company has not confirmed any official word regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone in the country.

