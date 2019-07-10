ENGLISH

    There have been talks regarding the launch of the upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy M30, aka, the Samsung Galaxy M30s in India with a slightly powerful processor compared to the Exynos 7904 in the Samsung Galaxy M30. Now, a new hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy M60 has surfaced online, which is never heard of.

    Samsung Galaxy M60 With 48 MP Camera Appears In A Hands-On Video

     

    Samsung Galaxy M60 - The Next M-Series Smartphone?

    The Samsung Galaxy M60 is sort of an upgrade in some aspects and downgrade in some. For example, unlike the Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy M40, the Galaxy M60 has a dual-camera setup, instead of triple camera setup. Though it has a dual-camera setup, the device still carries the highest resolution camera sensors that we have seen on a Samsung smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M60 - The First 48 MP Camera Smartphone

    Though Samsung manufactures the 48 MP Samsung GM-1 sensor, which is used on the Redmi Note 7S, the company has not yet launched a device with a 48 MP camera sensor. According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M60 has a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 16 MP secondary sensor. As of now, there is no information on the functionality of the secondary sensor (might be a telephoto or an ultra-wide-angle lens).

    As of now, there is no information on the either the processors that powers the Galaxy M60 or the display typed used on the smartphone (TFT or Super AMOLED).

    This is also the first-ever leak for the Samsung Galaxy M60, so, take somethings like specs and features with a pinch of salt, as we do not have enough proofs to prove the existence of the Samsung Galaxy M60 smartphone.

    What Do We Think About The Samsung Galaxy M60

    The Samsung Galaxy M60 looks like a nice budget smartphone. Just like the Galaxy M10, M20, and the M30, the M60 has an Infinity U notch with dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M60.

     
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
