Samsung Galaxy M62 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launching Soon In India

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is expected to arrive soon in India as the handset with model number SM-M626B/DS was spotted at BIS listing. However, it does not reveal any features of the phone except for an imminent launch. The handset with the same model number had also visited the Bluetooth SIG listing.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F62 and the phone was originally launched in Malaysia. However, both the Galaxy M62 and the Galaxy F62 come with 4G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G In India

The Samsung Galaxy M62 runs the Exynos 9825 SoC; however, Samsung might use a different chipset for its 5G variant. However, we can expect a higher refresh rate display as the 4G variant supports a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Other features of the phone are expected to remain the same as the 4G model.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M62 offers similar features as the Galaxy F62 which is selling in India starting at Rs. 23,999. The Galaxy M62 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout on top for the front camera. Under the hood, the Exynos 9825 SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Another plus point of the handset its massive 7000 mAh battery which comes with 25W fast charging tech.

For imaging, the phone has a quad-camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module at the rear which includes a 64MP primary camera. The main lens assisted by a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the Galaxy M62 has a 32MP sensor at the front. As for the price, the 5G variant might cost a little higher than the 4G model.

Furthermore, if there is any change in terms of features, we can expect the company will share in the coming days. Samsung M-series smartphone has been quite popular in India. At this moment, the Galaxy M12 is the latest device from the brand which offers impressive features at a cheap price tag. The main key highlight of the handset is its 90Hz display, 6,000 mAh battery, and so on.

