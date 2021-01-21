Samsung Galaxy M62 With Exynos 9825 Visits Geekbench News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, Samsung Galaxy M02s was launched in India. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch another smartphone called the Galaxy M62. The Galaxy M62 carrying the model number SM-M62F/DS has been spotted on the certification and benchmark listing sites shedding light on its details.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy M62 was spotted on the FCC certification site revealing its key specifications. Now, the same smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking database bringing more details to light.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Geekbench Listing

As per the Geekbench listing revealed by a Twitter-based tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M62 appears to make use of an Exynos 9825 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device appears to have scored 786 points in the single-core test and 1995 points in the multi-core test.

The benchmark listing also suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphone is seen to be fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC with a clock frequency of 1.95GHz. Notably, it is the same processor that we saw in the latest Samsung Galaxy Note series - Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note+. When it comes to the software, the Samsung Galaxy M62 is listed to run Android 11 topped with One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Rumored Specs

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M62 is speculated to feature a mammoth 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

We have been coming across rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy M62 since November last year. While there is no official confirmation, it looks like this smartphone will be launched with 256GB storage space in the high-end model. There were leaks hinting at a tablet with a similar moniker but the same was debunked later.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M51 also uses a similar battery and it remains to be seen if the other aspects of both smartphones will be identical. In that case, we can expect it to feature a quad-camera setup and capable imaging aspects.

Best Mobiles in India