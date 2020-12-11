Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 Reportedly In Works News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M-series is quite popular across the world but it comprises smartphones only. Now, it seems the company is planning to launch a tablet under the series namely the Galaxy M62. 91mobiles has reported that the tablet is now under development. Further, the report suggests the company might launch the Galaxy M62 tablet in early next year and will feature a compact design. However, the features of the upcoming tablet are still under wraps.

Going by a previous report which was suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be a smartphone. Further, the Galaxy M62 expected to come with model number SM-M625F and it will be available in 256GB of onboard storage. Interestingly, the company has not launched such a high storage variant for Galaxy M-series smartphones as of now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62: What To Expect?

The upcoming Galaxy Tab M-series will sit with existing the Galaxy Tab A-series and the Galaxy Tab S-series. The Galaxy Tab S series offer flagship features and the Galaxy Tab A has mid-range level features. Now, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming series will offer mid-range level features or not. As of now, this much we have about the upcoming tablet. We can expect to get more leaks on the same in the future.

Moreover, we already know the company has started the production of the F62 smartphone. However, another report is suggesting the phone might debut as E62.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M12 was recently spotted with the SM-M127F model number on Geekbench. The smartphone already received multiple certifications including Wi-Fi Alliance, 3C, Bluetooth SIG, and Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS). The new listing reveals that the Galaxy M12 will run the Exynos 850 processor with a base frequency of 2.0 GHz. It is also listed to come with a 3GB RAM option.

Best Mobiles in India