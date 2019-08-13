Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Scores 113 Points On DxOMark: Sets A New Record News oi-Vivek

Samsung's latest smartphone - the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has secured the top stop in DxOMark's smartphone camera benchmarking after scoring 113 points. The device has dethroned the Huawei P30 Pro, pushing it to the second spot by a margin of one point.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary lens with variable aperture, 12MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D ToF sensor to measure depth and distance. Besides, the phone has a 10MP selfie camera at the front.

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has scored an overall score of 113 which includes the photo taking and video recording performance. Individually, the phone has scored 118 points for photos and 101 points for the video recording capability. Besides, the phone has scored 99 points for the selfie camera capability.

How DxOMark Scores Are Calculated?

DxOMark uses different camera-centric parameters like exposure, color, autofocus, texture, noise, artifacts, zoom, bokeh, and scores these features individually. An average is then calculated to get the overall score.

The DxOMark scores are often questioned for their authenticity, especially when phones like the Google Pixel 3 scored 101 points, whereas, phones like Xiaomi Mi 9 scores 107 points.

Difference Between Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The only difference between these two smartphones is the connectivity. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G supports 5G network, thanks to a dedicated 5G modem whereas, the connectivity is limited to 4G LTE on the standard variant.

Both smartphones have an identical design with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Depending on the market, the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature either the Exynos 9825 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Our Opinion On The DxOMark Scores For The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The DxOMark scores indicate that the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has a robust camera system that can take good pictures and videos in almost any condition. However, sometimes these benchmarks do not depict the real-world performance. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the camera capabilities of the Galaxy Note 10+.

