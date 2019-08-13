Just In
- 15 min ago Google Nest Hub India Launch Date And Expected Price Leak
- 1 hr ago How To Grow Your Business With Amazon Marketplace Appstore
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Officially Teased: Likely To Launch On August 23rd
- 7 hrs ago Raksha Bandhan 2019 Gift Ideas – Budget Smartphones You Can Gift Your Sister
Don't Miss
- Movies Yash Rescues 70 Visually-Impaired Children From Karnataka Floods; YashoMarga Provides Shelter
- News ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019 shortly: Check via SMS for old and new course
- Finance Top Earning Private Bank CEOs In India
- Lifestyle Healthy Plant-Based Diet May Cut Down Risk Of Heart Diseases In Comparison To Animal-Based Foods
- Automobiles Harley-Davidson LiveWire Scheduled For 27 August Launch: Details And Expected Price
- Sports India win special trophy in COTIF Cup
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Scores 113 Points On DxOMark: Sets A New Record
Samsung's latest smartphone - the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has secured the top stop in DxOMark's smartphone camera benchmarking after scoring 113 points. The device has dethroned the Huawei P30 Pro, pushing it to the second spot by a margin of one point.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary lens with variable aperture, 12MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D ToF sensor to measure depth and distance. Besides, the phone has a 10MP selfie camera at the front.
The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has scored an overall score of 113 which includes the photo taking and video recording performance. Individually, the phone has scored 118 points for photos and 101 points for the video recording capability. Besides, the phone has scored 99 points for the selfie camera capability.
With an overall #DxOMark Mobile score of 113 points, the Samsung #GalaxyNote10 Plus 5G by @SamsungMobile becomes the top-ranked device for smartphone image quality in our database.— DxOMark (@DxOMark) August 12, 2019
Read the full review 👉 https://t.co/Y6KkMjrq4p pic.twitter.com/7PTybwEXe2
How DxOMark Scores Are Calculated?
DxOMark uses different camera-centric parameters like exposure, color, autofocus, texture, noise, artifacts, zoom, bokeh, and scores these features individually. An average is then calculated to get the overall score.
The DxOMark scores are often questioned for their authenticity, especially when phones like the Google Pixel 3 scored 101 points, whereas, phones like Xiaomi Mi 9 scores 107 points.
Difference Between Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
The only difference between these two smartphones is the connectivity. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G supports 5G network, thanks to a dedicated 5G modem whereas, the connectivity is limited to 4G LTE on the standard variant.
Both smartphones have an identical design with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Depending on the market, the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature either the Exynos 9825 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Our Opinion On The DxOMark Scores For The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
The DxOMark scores indicate that the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has a robust camera system that can take good pictures and videos in almost any condition. However, sometimes these benchmarks do not depict the real-world performance. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the camera capabilities of the Galaxy Note 10+.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
15,350
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,290
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990