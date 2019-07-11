Just In
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Get FCC Certified Ahead Of August 7 Launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most anticipated flagship launches this year. The South Korean tech giant has scheduled a launch event on August 10 in New York where it will likely unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Ahead of its official launch, the latest flagship series has been certified by a mobile certification authority. Let's have a look at the details:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10+ FCC Certification:
Both the smartphones have received FCC certification which is a US-based mobile authentication platform. The smartphones have been listed along with some of the key internals and some hands-on images. Going by the FCC listing, the Galaxy Note 10 is confirmed to come void of the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Instead, the device will make use of a USB Type-C port which will be used for audio output, charging and data transfers. Moreover, three different model numbers in the Galaxy Note 10 series have been spotted on the FCC.
The standard Galaxy Note 10 model numbers include SM-N975F and SM-975X, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ has been spotted with model number SM-N976B. Both the devices will adorn a high-resolution display with a punch-hole design similar to the Galaxy S10.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple-lens camera module at the rear accompanied by an LED flash unit and laser autofocus sensor. The device will come with 77.6mm x 162.5mm x 170.1mm dimensions and an earpiece on the top bezel. The bottom panel housed the USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and an S-Pen slot.
Some previous leaks have suggested a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the Galaxy Note 10. Powering the device could be an in-house octa-core Exynos 9820 processor with 6GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. A 4,000mAh battery with wireless and quick charging support is expected to fuel the handset.
