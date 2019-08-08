ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Pricing Revealed; Cheaper Than Contemporaries

    By
    |

    Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ series of smartphones at an event in the US. Now, the company has revealed the India pricing for these smartphones. Like most of the flagship smartphones from the company, these smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung online shop.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Pricing Revealed

     

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price In India

    All three models will be available for pre-order starting today and the device will go on sale from August 23.

    Pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+ From Here

    Launch Offers

    • HDFC Credit and Debit card users who pre-order the phone will receive Rs. 6,000 cashback upon pre-order from retail stores and Samsung India website.
    • ICICI Credit and Debit card users will receive Rs. 6,000 cashback upon pre-order.
    • For those who pre-order, the Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+ are eligible to buy the Galaxy Watch Active for Rs. 9,999 that usually retails for Rs. 19,990.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Galaxy Note 10+ Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Both models are powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. These devices run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

    On to the cameras, both smartphones feature a triple rear-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with variable aperture, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Besides, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 3D ToF sensor. Both devices feature a 10MP selfie camera inside the Infinity-O notch.

     

    One more difference between the Note 10+ and the standard variant is the battery. The Galaxy Note 10 has a 3400 mAh battery, whereas, the Note 10+ has a 4300 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

    Our Opinion On The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Of Smartphones

    The Galaxy Note 10 is slightly expensive compared to the launch price of the Galaxy Note 9. However, the Galaxy Note 10 packs much better specifications and a new design (except for the screen resolution). Stay tuned to GizBot for the full review of these smartphones.

